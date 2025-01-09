Friday Night Game Rescheduled to Sunday Night Due to Impending Winter Weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc, in coordination with the Peoria Rivermen and the SPHL, have announced that the game originally scheduled for Friday, January 10th, has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 12th, at 5:00 PM. No change has been made to Saturday, January 11th's game.

This decision was made with the safety of our fans, players, and staff as the top priority due to the impending winter weather expected to impact travel conditions in the Huntsville area. Adjusting the schedule also ensures safe travel logistics for the Peoria Rivermen.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our fans as we prioritize safety during this severe weather event," said Justin Strickland, President. "We're grateful to the Rivermen and the SPHL for working with us to find a suitable alternative, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Von Braun Center on Sunday evening."

Fans holding single-game tickets for Friday will have their tickets automatically transferred to Sunday. If you hold single-game tickets and cannot attend Sunday, contact your point of purchase.

Full Season Ticket Holders will have their tickets automatically transferred to Sunday's game on Account Manager.

Half and Quarter Season Ticket Holders holding tickets for Friday's game will automatically have their tickets transferred to Sunday. If you cannot attend Sunday's game, email tickets@huntsvillehavoc.com.

For any questions regarding this weekend, please email tickets@huntsvillehavoc.com.

