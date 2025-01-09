Rivermen and Havoc Postpone Weekend Series

Sports stats



Peoria Rivermen

Rivermen and Havoc Postpone Weekend Series

January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release


PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen, in coordination with the Huntsville Havoc and the SPHL, have announced that both games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to a later date.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to address travel concerns caused by the impending winter weather and to prioritize the safety of our fans, staff, and players.

An announcement on the new date for Peoria 's games with Huntsville will be announced in the near future.

Check out the Peoria Rivermen Statistics

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...

SPHL Stories from January 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Peoria Rivermen Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central