Rivermen and Havoc Postpone Weekend Series

January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen, in coordination with the Huntsville Havoc and the SPHL, have announced that both games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to a later date.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to address travel concerns caused by the impending winter weather and to prioritize the safety of our fans, staff, and players.

An announcement on the new date for Peoria 's games with Huntsville will be announced in the near future.

