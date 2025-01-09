Ambrosio Signed

January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Alex Ambrosio.

Ambrosio, 27, most recently played professional hockey in France during the 2022-23 season and recorded 21 points (13g+8a) in 26 games.

The Burnaby, British Columbia, native played five seasons of NCAA Divion-I hockey with Lake Superior State and Canisius and totaled 30 points (12g+18a) in 134 games.

Ambrosio is expected to make his Marksmen debut at 7 p.m. Friday on Video Game Night at the Crown Coliseum. Single-game tickets to Video Game Night and all 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com. Roster, Signing Tags: Alex Ambrosio This update is brought to you by:

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.