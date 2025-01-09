Ambrosio Signed
January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Alex Ambrosio.
Ambrosio, 27, most recently played professional hockey in France during the 2022-23 season and recorded 21 points (13g+8a) in 26 games.
The Burnaby, British Columbia, native played five seasons of NCAA Divion-I hockey with Lake Superior State and Canisius and totaled 30 points (12g+18a) in 134 games.
Ambrosio is expected to make his Marksmen debut at 7 p.m. Friday on Video Game Night at the Crown Coliseum.
