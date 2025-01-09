Weekend Series Postponed

January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc, in coordination with the Peoria Rivermen and the SPHL, have announced that both games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to a later date.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to address travel concerns caused by the impending winter weather and to prioritize the safety of our fans, staff, and players.

Fans holding tickets for these games will have their tickets automatically transferred to the rescheduled dates once they are confirmed.

For any questions, please email tickets@huntsvillehavoc.com. Stay tuned for further updates on our website and social media channels.

