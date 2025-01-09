Rivermen and Havoc Reschedule Friday Contest

January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in coordination with the Huntsville Havoc and the SPHL, have announced that the game originally scheduled for Friday, January 10th, has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 12th, at 5:00 PM.

This decision was made with the safety of all fans, players, and staff as the top priority due to the impending winter weather expected to impact travel conditions in the Huntsville area. Adjusting the schedule also ensures safe travel logistics for the Rivermen on their journey to northern Alabama.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our fans as we prioritize safety during this severe weather event," said H avoc President Justin Strickland. "We're grateful to the Rivermen and the SPHL for working with us to find a suitable alternative, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Von Braun Center on Sunday evening."

The Peoria Rivermen watch party at Ra ber Packing Co., previously scheduled for Friday, has sub sequently been canceled. The next watch party will be on Friday, January 31 at 6:05 pm.

