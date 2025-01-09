Ice Flyers Meet and Greet at Buffalo Wild Wings

January 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Join us for an exciting evening with your favorite Ice Flyers players at Buffalo Wild Wings! This is your chance to meet the team, get autographs, and share some great food and conversation with fellow fans.

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Buffalo Wild Wings - 5153 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with the Ice Flyers in a casual, fun atmosphere! Come hungry and ready to meet the players who make our team great.

