Christmas in July Sale: July 22 - July 26

July 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Browse the Pensacola Ice Flyers store from July 22 through July 26 to take advantage of the team's Christmas in July Sale. This site-wide sale offers incredible deals on all your favorite merchandise with items up to 50% off.

Whether you're shopping to gear up for the upcoming season or looking for a perfect gift, this sale has something for everyone including jerseys for as low as $80!

Merry...July?

Shop now online at Shop.IceFlyers.com!

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our members. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

2024-25 Season Schedule

The wait is over! The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce their full 2024-25 season schedule. Get ready for another action-packed season as the Ice Flyers take on familiar foes in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). With 28 home games, there's plenty of time to join in on all the family-friendly fun.!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.