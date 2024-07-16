Bud Light Party Deck on Sale July 17 at 10:00 a.m.
July 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs have partnered again with Bud Light to provide a party space at ice level! Tickets for this space will go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 A.M. through our front office. There are two spaces available on a first come first served basis for select games.
Contact Andrew, Warren or Cyrus to book by putting a $100 non-refundable deposit down for the game of your choice. Your deposit will be credited to the total amount due. Deposits are non-transferable. Balance is due at least 24 hours before your selected game. Tickets not available at the box office or online.
Ice Level 12 - Bud Light Party Deck
Tickets are $35 each
Minimum of 18 guests / Maximum of 25 guests
Includes the same number of Club 611 passes as tickets purchased
12 barstools / three hightop tables
Right beside the Dawgs entrance, great for high-fives and video content
Ice Level 1
Tickets are $35 each
Minimum / Maximum of 10 guests
8 barstools / two hightop tables
Subject to change
