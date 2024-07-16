SPHL Announces Full 2024-25 Schedule

July 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL, heading into its 21st season, has announced its full league schedule, including the 56-game Fayetteville Marksmen slate which begins on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, October 18.

For the fourth-straight season, Fayetteville will open home ice at the Crown Coliseum on the second half of a home-and-home series with the Dawgs, on Saturday, October 19. The rivalry features the second-most matchups with any Marksmen opponent and will feature nine games between the two clubs, five in North Carolina, and four in Virginia.

The first meetings between the Marksmen and the Macon Mayhem since the Mayhem were purchased by Marksmen ownership will be October 25 and 26, in Macon, Georgia, and begin an 11-game season series that include five matchups at the Crown Coliseum.

The Marksmen will meet the Knoxville Ice Bears eight times, splitting the series at four home games each, beginning with Fayetteville's second home game of the season, Saturday, November 2.

Fayetteville will match-up seven times with the Birmingham Bulls and Quad City Storm and see each visit the Crown three times. The Marksmen are set to host the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Huntsville Havoc three times each, and for the first time since the 2021-22 season, the Evansville Thunderbolts will come to town.

The schedule, broken down by month, is as follows:

October 2024 - Home Games: 1 | Away Games: 3

November 2024 - Home Games: 5 | Away Games: 5

December 2024 - Home Games: 6 | Away Games: 5

January 2025 - Home Games: 4 | Away Games: 8

February 2025 - Home Games: 5 | Away Games: 2

March 2025 - Home Games: 5 | Away Games: 4

April 2025 - Home Games: 2

Stay tuned to the official Fayetteville Marksmen social media channels and marksmenhockey.com for breaking news and more schedule information, including the upcoming 2024-25 promotional schedule.

