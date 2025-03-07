Marksmen Sign Matthew Francois to PTO

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the addition of forward Matthew Francois to the team on a PTO Friday.

Francois, 25, played five seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and logged over 100 NCAA Division-III games played in that span.

The Aurora, Colorado native recorded 24 points in his collegiate span, and captured multiple WIAC championships at UW-Superior.

Francois was teammates with Blake Holmes, a Marksmen addition announced Thursday, for the last two seasons.

The Marksmen remain idle until Wednesday, March 12, when they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a 10 a.m. school day game, before finishing the weekend with a two-game set against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

