Rivermen Shut Out by Storm 4-0

March 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen were shut out for the first time this season as Quad City goaltender Brent Moran made 44 saves to stonewall the Rivermen 4-0 on Friday night at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

Quad City started strong with plenty of shots and offensive zone time aided by back-to-back power plays. But the Rivermen's defense held firm to start the contest off. The Rivermen themselves also had several good chances later in the first but like the Storm, were unable to find the back of the net towards the end of the first period.

The Storm took the lead 1-0 in the first minute of the first period as the puck took a funny bounce off the end boards and went right to Quad City forward Davis Kirkendall who fed a centering pass to Michael Moran who buried the one-timer to put the Storm up 1-0. Then, just over five minutes into the second period, Quad City struck again off an end-to-end rush by Devin Sanders who extended the Storm lead to 2-0. Despite several good chances by the Rivermen late in the period, they could not find the back of the net and faced a 2-0 deficit going into the third period.

That deficit grew as the Storm capitalized on back-to-back power plays to extend their lead to 4-0 early in the third period. The lone bright spot for the Rivermen was newcomer Ryan Devine squared off with Michael Moran at center ice in a long-anticipated bout. The fight was Devine's 70th over his now ten-year playing career and ended with Devine triumphantly blowing kisses to the Quad City fans as he was escorted off the ice.

The Rivermen will look to bounce back on Saturday night as they travel back to Moline, Illinois, to take on the Storm again. The face-off is set for 7:10 p.m. at Vibrant Arena at the MARK. Peoria will then be back on home ice on Sunday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.

