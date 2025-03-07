Rollo and Schwarz Return to Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears signed a pair of familiar faces on Friday ahead of the beginning of the team's four-game homestead with forward Tyler Rollo and defenseman Kodi Schwarz returning to the roster. Both players played for the Ice Bears last season and were named to the team's protected list last May.

Rollo appeared in 48 games for Knoxville last season, spending time at both center and wing. He scored six goals and added 21 assists as a rookie following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Brock University. He also totaled 50 points in 121 career games played in the OHL.

Schwarz, 29, joined Knoxville late last season, playing 16 games with five assists. He has appeared in 37 career SPHL games, serving stints in Birmingham and Fayetteville during the 2019-20 campaign. He also played overseas in Germany and played junior hockey in Canada and Austria.

The Ice Bears play at home Friday night against Evansville and will host Macon on Saturday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

