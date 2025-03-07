Rivermen Sign Forward Ryan Devine

March 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed Ryan Devine ahead of this weekend's three-game series against Quad City.

Devine, a native of Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a veteran of nine professional hockey seasons across four leagues and two countries. First starting in the FHL with the Watertown Privateers in 2014, Devine suited up for the Danbury Whalers, Port Huron Prowlers, and Elmira Enforcers before breaking into the SPHL in earnest in 2019.

In the SPHL ranks, Devine has played with the now-defunct Columbus Cottonmouths, the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Quad City Storm, Macon Mayhem, Vermilion County Bobcats, and most recently the Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2022-23 campaign. In all, Devine has played 108 games in the SPHL and has garnered 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) and 533 penalty minutes.

The 6'5, 240 lb forward is also a veteran of the ECHL, having played in Fort Wayne, Kansas City, and Reading. Last season (2022-23), Devine played exclusively in the ECHL with the Mavericks and the Royals, boasting 54 games played and 142 penalty minutes along with eight points (one goal, seven assists).

Devine will be available for the Rivermen as they take on the Quad City Storm for three games this weekend starting on the road in Moline on Friday night and again on Saturday night before returning to the River City for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Storm at 3:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.