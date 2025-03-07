ThunderBolts' Point Streak Ends in Knoxville
March 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Knoxville, Tn.: After earning points in seven consecutive games going into the weekend, the streak hit its' end with a 2-0 shutout defeat in Knoxville on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 9th against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:05pm CT.
The first two periods went without a goal and almost without a penalty, the first period an evenly played one between the two teams and the second period more in Knoxville's favor. In the third period, Evansville outshot the Ice Bears 21-12, but luck was not on Evansville's side as Anthony Cinato scored for Knoxville at 1:41, and Dawson McKinney put the game out of reach at 2-0 with 2:20 remaining in the third period. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 44 saves on 46 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears do not meet again this regular season.
