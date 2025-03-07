ThunderBolts' Point Streak Ends in Knoxville

March 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Knoxville, Tn.: After earning points in seven consecutive games going into the weekend, the streak hit its' end with a 2-0 shutout defeat in Knoxville on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 9th against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:05pm CT.

The first two periods went without a goal and almost without a penalty, the first period an evenly played one between the two teams and the second period more in Knoxville's favor. In the third period, Evansville outshot the Ice Bears 21-12, but luck was not on Evansville's side as Anthony Cinato scored for Knoxville at 1:41, and Dawson McKinney put the game out of reach at 2-0 with 2:20 remaining in the third period. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 44 saves on 46 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears do not meet again this regular season.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.