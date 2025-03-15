Marksmen Jump into Fourth Place

March 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen locked in a 3-2 win in the final seconds of regulation to jump two points ahead of the Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL standings at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

Evansville opened the scoring for the second-straight night and capitalized on a powerplay goal just 88 seconds into the contest. Later in the frame, the Marksmen would tie it up off a powerplay goal of their own. Cayden Cahill (15) potted his first for Fayetteville off a slot-feed from Kyler Head (1) and Alex Wilkins (17) to tie the game at 9:01. The Marksmen took a 15-7 shot advantage into the intermission.

Fayetteville continued to control pace throughout the middle frame, outshooting the Thunderbolts 28-21 through 40 minutes of play, and got the go-ahead goal in the final minute of period two. Dalton Hunter (19) followed his puck to the net and watched it go in off a Thunderbolts defenseman from Ryan Lieth (5) and Chance Gorman (1) with just 48 seconds until the horn.

After a late Evansville goal off a turnover, Tyler Love (4) iced the game and finalized the two-point-standings-jump with the game-winning goal with fewer than three seconds on the clock.

Fayetteville finished the weekend in fourth place, with one more point than Birmingham and two more points than Evansville. The Marksmen will take on the Macon Mayhem Friday in Georgia before turning back to the Crown Coliseum on Reapers Night presented by Sinister Cuts Saturday, March 22 at 6 p.m. following the 4th Annual Fayetteville Eats Food Festival.

Single-game tickets to all remaining 2024-25 home games, including for Reapers Night and the Fayetteville Eats Food Festival are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.