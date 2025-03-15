Mayhem Fall 3-1 to Rail Yard Dawgs

March 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem could only slow down the high-powered Rail Yard Dawgs for two periods, as a two-goal third sealed a 3-1 loss for the Mayhem tonight.

The Mayhem got on the board early, as Zach Nazzarett capitalized on a breakaway in the first period thanks to a beautiful breakout saucer pass from Jake Goldowski to hit him in stride at the blue line. Roanoke turned the tides from there, controlling possession for the rest of the first period, but the Mayhem defense prevented them from scoring, and held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first.

Macon upped the pace in the second period, earning great scoring chances in the beginning of the frame, but Austyn Roudebush stopped everything thrown his way. Eventually, a counter-attack 2-on-1 for Roanoke would allow Joe Widmar to snap a shot past Josh Boyko to tie the game for Roanoke.

Towards the end of the second period, Jake Goldowski received a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing on Roanoke's Carson Gallagher, dropping the Mayhem to just nine forwards for the rest of the game.

In the third, the Rail Yard Dawgs acted quickly, with the go-ahead goal coming from Nick Ford in the crease, and then Bryce Martin in a 3-on-2. The Mayhem couldn't mount a comeback, falling 3-1 and splitting the weekend series with Roanoke.

The Mayhem's next game will be on Thursday morning for the first School-Day game in team history. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.