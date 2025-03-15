Game Preview: March 15 vs Quad City

March 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers bounced back and secured a much-needed win in Friday night's game against the visiting Quad City Storm and will look to keep the momentum going for game two of the weekend Saturday night for a St. Patrick's Celebration presented by Mcguire's Irish Pub.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 15-24-4-5 (39 Points)

Storm Record: 20-25-2-2 (44 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's St. Patrick's Celebration is presented by McGuire's Irish Pub.

- The Pre-Game party slated for 4:30 p.m. has been postponed due to inclement weather.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Fiesta Pensacola.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will win the jersey off the back of #11 Tyler German.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing St. Patrick's Uniforms. Fans can participate in the team's online auction or live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Friday March 21 - Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, March 22 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Sunday, March 23 - SpongeBob Night presented by Pensacola International Airport | 7PM | Get Tickets

