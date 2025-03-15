Rivermen Drop Close 2-1 Game in Knoxville

March 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN- The season debut of championship netminder Nick Latinovich did not end the way the Rivermen wanted on Saturday night as Peoria fell 2-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in the final regular season meeting between the two teams.

The Rivermen had some quality chances in the first period, despite being out-shot by the Ice Bears 8-6 in the first period. JM Piotrowski came up empty on a short-handed breakaway while Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made several big saves to keep the game scoreless through the first period of play.

Knoxville found the first goal about four minutes into the second period of play off a quick wrist shot in the high slot to take a 1-0 lead. The Ice Bears extended their lead to 2-0 off an odd-man rush. Peoria, despite two power-plays, was unable to respond with a goal and was forced to take a 2-0 defect into the third period. The advantage for the Rivermen however was that they started the third period with a carry-over power play.

Peoria came up empty on the power play to start the third period but they continued to take the play to the Ice Bears, outshooting Knoxville 12-4 in the third period. Forward Andrew Poulias netted his second-ever professional goal from a turnround-shot from the right-wing side of the low slot to pull the Rivermen within one. Despite a flurry of chances for Peoria in the closing seconds of the third, they could not find the tying goal and were forced to settle for a weekend split to close out their series with the Ice Bears.

Peoria will rest up and recover ahead of an important weekend next week as they travel on the road to take on the Huntsville Havoc in a battle between the top two teams in the SPHL on Friday and Saturday before a Sunday road game in Pensacola against the Ice Flyers.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.