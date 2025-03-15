Thunderbolts Split Weekend Series at Fayetteville

March 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Fayetteville, NC: After defeating Fayetteville in overtime on Friday, the Thunderbolts were moments away from going to overtime again on Saturday night at Crown Coliseum, however the Marksmen scored with only two seconds remaining to defeat Evansville in regulation by a 3-2 score. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, March 22nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Evansville struck first, as Logan vande Meerakker scored a power play goal from Nolan McElhaney 1:28 into the game. However, the Marksmen tied the game with a power play goal of their own at 9:01, scored by Cayden Cahill. Tied most of the way through the second period, the Marksmen grabbed their first lead of the weekend at 19:12 as Dalton Hunter scored off the rush, the puck just barely crossing the goal line. In the third period, Evansville tied the game back up at 2-2 as Tyson Gilmour scored an unassisted goal off a Marksmen turnover at their blue line with 6:41 remaining in regulation. Unfortunately, Evansville could not hold on for overtime, as Tyler Love scored with 2 seconds remaining to give the Marksmen a 3-2 lead, with not nearly enough time remaining for Evansville to get a chance to tie the game, and the Thunderbolts were forced to settle for the weekend split.

Vande Meerakker and Gilmour scored one goal each, while Cole Ceci finished with 42 saves on 45 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Marksmen do not meet again this regular season, with the season series ending in a 1-1 tie. With Macon's regulation loss tonight, Evansville now only needs a maximum of 6 points out of 14 possible remaining points to clinch a playoff spot.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.