Reginato Returns for 24-25 Season

July 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the return of forward Cole Reginato for the 2024-25 season.

Reginato, 26, is a 5'9" forward from Sydney, Nova Scotia. Since joining the Havoc during the 2020-21 season, he has become a fan favorite due to his physical play and fights. Through his 104 games, he has scored 19 goals and assisted on 21 earning 40 total points. He's fought 20 total times.

"I'm eager to get back to the VBC to handle our unfinished business," said Reginato, the 26-year-old forward from Sydney, Nova Scotia. "Our fans have been incredible, and I can't wait to see them again."

"We are glad to have Reggie back for another season." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "He was a huge part of our playoff run last year and felt like he took a big step forward offensively. He is a unique player in this league who can impact the game in many ways."

