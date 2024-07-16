Mayhem Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

July 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, have officially announced their full schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Mayhem are slated to play 56 games in total this year, with 28 coming at home at the Macon Coliseum.

Macon will face off against the Fayetteville Marksmen 11 times this year, more than any other single opponent, with six of those matchups coming to Middle Georgia. The Mayhem will see every opponent in the league this season, and will host every team in the league at the Macon Coliseum at least once.

OPENING AT HOME

The Mayhem will begin the season at home for the third year in a row, and the ninth time in their 10-season history. The season-opening homestead includes Opening Night against the Birmingham Bulls, and a two-game series against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

HOSTING THE CHAMPS

The defending SPHL champions, the Peoria Rivermen, will be the first team the Mayhem host for a three-game weekend at the Macon Coliseum. Three of Macon's five home games in the month of December will be against the Rivermen.

PUCK DROP BEFORE BALL DROP

On New Year's Eve, the Mayhem will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a special New Year's Eve game that you will not want to miss.

MARCH MADNESS

The busiest month of the season at home for the Mayhem will be March, as they play six games at home, the most of any calendar month this season. March sees a five-game homestand at The Coliseum, the longest homestand of the year for the Mayhem. Macon will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Birmingham Bulls, Fayetteville Marksmen, and Knoxville Ice Bears between March 14th-22nd.

The Macon Mayhem's tenth season is right around the corner, and the only way to guarantee your Opening Night seats is by locking-in your 2024-25 Season Ticket package. Get more information on season tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

