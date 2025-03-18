Kyler Head Named Warrior/SPHL POTW

March 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville's Kyler Head has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week following his first three professional hockey games, the league announced Tuesday.

Head, 25, scored a goal and an assist in his first game after joining the Marksmen from Mercyhurst University, and recorded assists in his next two games

The 6-foot-4 winger made an immediate impact playing on Fayetteville's top line and scored three minutes into the third period of his SPHL debut to tie the game at that point, just 24 seconds after falling behind. Head finished off that period with an assist on another game-tying goal with just 65 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Marksmen reach overtime and capture an important point in the standings.

To finish off the week, he added assists in both Friday and Saturday's games on the powerplay, aiding in a three-out-of-four weekend for the Marksmen.

Through 105 NCAA Division-I games with Robert Morris University and Mercyhurst, Head put up 40 points (19g+21a).

