SPHL Announces Suspensions

March 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Mackenze Stewart

Evansville's Mackenze Stewart has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 241, Evansville at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, March 15.

Stewart was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 6:56 of the second period.

Stewart will miss Evansville's game Thursday against Quad City.

Macon's Jake Goldowski

Macon's Jake Goldowski has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 242, Roanoke at Macon, played on Saturday, March 15.

Goldowski was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 17:03 of the second period.

Goldowski will miss Macon's game Thursday against Birmingham.

Quad City's Dillon Fournier

Quad City's Dillon Fournier has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 244, Quad City at Pensacola, played on Saturday, March 15.

Fournier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 4:18 of the second period.

Fournier will miss Quad City's game Thursday against Evansville.

