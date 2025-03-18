Marksmen Rookie Addition Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

March 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Kyler Head of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for March 10-16.

Head, who signed with Fayetteville on March 6 after completing his collegiate career, scored a goal and added three assists over his first three professional games to help the Marksmen move into fourth place in the standings.

On Wednesday, Head scored his first professional goal and assisted on Fayetteville's overtime-forcing tally with a minute left in regulation to help the Marksmen earn a key point in their 5-4 overtime loss to Roanoke. On Friday, Head picked up an assist on Fayetteville's first-period power-play goal as the Marksmen earned another point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Evansville. Head closed his week with a power-play assist as the Marksmen rallied from an early deficit to down the Thunderbolts 3-2.

Head, 25, brings five years of NCAA Division-I experience to the Marksmen, having played one season at Robert Morris University and four at Mercyhurst University. The Malone, New York native scored 19 goals and added 21 assists in 105 career games.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Cole Ceci, Evansville (1-1-0, 2.41 gaa, 0.935 save%), Sam Ruffin, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Matteo Ybarra, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg), Tyler German, Pensacola (2 gp, 2a), Colby Muise, Peoria (1-0-0, 2 ga, 26 saves), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 3a).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.