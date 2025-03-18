Rivermen Sign Forward Jordan Venegoni
March 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced this afternoon that they have signed forward Jordan Venegoni to the active roster ahead of their weekend in Huntsville and Pensacola.
Venegoni, a native of Livonia, Michigan, Venegoni played for four years with Lake Superior State University at the NCAA Division I level. Venegoni netted 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) for the Lakers with his best season coming this year where he netted 9 assists for Lake Superior State. Before starting his college career Venegoni played for three seasons of junior hockey with the Amarillo Bulls in the North American Hockey League in Amarillo, Texas. Venegoni netted 87 points over three seasons for the Bul ls.
In addition to the signing of Venegoni, the Rivermen have activated forward Alec Baer and defenseman Josh Martin from the Injured Reserve List. Forward Tristan Trudel has also been placed on the 14-Day Injured Reserve.
The Rivermen will be on the road this weekend. This Friday and Saturday, they will take on the Huntsville Havoc in Alabama, in a battle between the top two teams in the SPHL. On Sunday, they will travel to Pensacola, Florida, to take on the Ice Flyers to close out the weekend.
