Ford Added to Training Camp Roster

July 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Nick Ford has signed a training camp agreement ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

The Chicago native will be returning to the Star City after finishing the 2023-2024 season in Poland with JKH GKS Jastrzębie. The six-foot-one forward first appeared on Roanoke's roster in the 2021-2022 season.

Head Coach of the Dawgs, Dan Bremner, said, "We could not be happier to have Ford coming back to Roanoke this season. He is a top player in this league and we are expecting him to lead the Dawgs throughout the season and into a long playoff run."

Ford was a catalyst in Roanoke's success during the 2022-2023 season that included the organization's first ever President's Cup Championship. During the 2022-2023 season, Ford tallied 38 assists and 16 goals in 56 games. Throughout the nine playoff games, he notched 10 points.

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

