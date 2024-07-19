Rivermen Announce Alec Baer as New Captain

PEORIA, IL - Head Coach Jean Guy Trudel and the Peoria Rivermen announced this week that Alec Baer has been named as the team's sixth captain in the SPHL era. Baer will wear the "C" following Peoria-native Alec Hagaman's retirement after nine seasons with the Rivermen with five as captain.

"It was important, following in Hagaman's footsteps, to find that guy who really cares about the city of Peoria, his teammates, and the hockey team first before himself. And I think Baer is at that point in his career where that's all there is," said Trudel. "Alec Baer is the guy that brings everything together."

Baer was an instrumental part of Peoria's two President's Cup championships in 2022 and 2024. In 2022 Baer contributed 80 points in the regular season plus 11 more in the playoffs as he helped Peoria clinch their first league championship since 2000. Baer was named the SPHL's Most Valuable Player for his efforts, the first Rivermen in the SPHL era to earn the honor and just the fourth league MVP in Rivermen franchise history.

A native of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Baer also led the Rivermen in playoff scoring during the 2024 President's Cup championship run with 17 points in just seven games. Baer has been a staple in the SPHL for the last five years with four of those years playing with the Peoria Rivermen. This season will mark Bear's fifth and eighth season in the River City, playing professionally. Baer has a total of 205 points (72 goals, 133 assists) in 180 games wearing a Peoria uniform.

Baer is the first player signed by the Rivermen for the 2024-25 season and the first returner from last season's championship team. The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

