Penguins to Play Phantoms in 2021-22 Home Opener

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the opponent for their 2021-22 home opener is the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Penguins will drop the puck against the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley have developed an impassioned rivalry since the Phantoms franchise relocated from Glens Falls, New York to Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2014. Over the past seven seasons, the Penguins have played the Phantoms 78 times, including Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season openers in 2014 and 2015. In that time, the Penguins have earned a 42-27-4-5 record (.596) overall against the Phantoms.

Last season, the Penguins went 4-1-2-1 in eight games against the Phantoms. Six of those eight contests between the PA Turnpike rivals went to overtime. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rookie Félix Robert led the team with four goals during the season series. Robert has already re-signed with the Penguins for 2021-22.

The American Hockey League plans to unveil the full, regular season schedule for all 31 of its member clubs this coming Friday, July 23.

Season ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's upcoming 2021-22 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

