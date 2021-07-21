Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves will face the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the American Hockey League team's 2021-22 home opener at Allstate Arena.

This marks just the second time these fierce in-state rivals will meet in the Wolves' home opener. Chicago earned a 1-0 shootout win over Rockford on Oct. 13, 2012, in front of 14,505 fans in Rosemont.

The Wolves and the IceHogs, whose arenas are located just 74 miles apart, boast one of the most competitive rivalries in professional sports. Since the franchises' inaugural battle on Oct. 19, 2007, the Wolves have earned 79 regular-season wins compared to the IceHogs' 77.

The rest of the Wolves' 76-game schedule will be released shortly. Led by head coach Ryan Warsofsky, the Wolves are seeking to defend their Central Division title while shooting for the organization's fifth league championship.

