Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener
July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves will face the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the American Hockey League team's 2021-22 home opener at Allstate Arena.
This marks just the second time these fierce in-state rivals will meet in the Wolves' home opener. Chicago earned a 1-0 shootout win over Rockford on Oct. 13, 2012, in front of 14,505 fans in Rosemont.
The Wolves and the IceHogs, whose arenas are located just 74 miles apart, boast one of the most competitive rivalries in professional sports. Since the franchises' inaugural battle on Oct. 19, 2007, the Wolves have earned 79 regular-season wins compared to the IceHogs' 77.
The rest of the Wolves' 76-game schedule will be released shortly. Led by head coach Ryan Warsofsky, the Wolves are seeking to defend their Central Division title while shooting for the organization's fifth league championship.
To learn more about the Wolves' wide range of customized ticket plans - everything from The First Five Mini-Plan to Alpha Wolf season-ticket packages to tailor-made group outings - visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Home Openers - AHL
- Penguins to Play Phantoms in 2021-22 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Season Opener - Iowa Wild
- Condors Open Season at Home October 16 against Abbotsford - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Drop the Puck on the 2021-22 Season against Syracuse Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks 2021-22 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 22 against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Celebrate 2021-22 Home Opener at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, November 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Host Hartford to Open 2021-22 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Non-Profit of the Night Program - Bridgeport Islanders
- The New Leader: Jean-François Houle - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener
- Wolves Elevate Courtney Mahoney, Jon Sata to Team Presidency
- Wolves' Kacer Shares AHL's Yanick Dupre Award
- AHL Sets Divisional Alignment for 2021-22 Season
- Wolves' Warm Earns Spot on AHL's Central Division All-Star Team