Condors Open Season at Home October 16 against Abbotsford

July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will open the 2021-22 season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Abbotsford is the newest member of the Pacific Division and the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. A full schedule is expected to be announced on Friday. Secure your seats to opening night and other great games by clicking the button below.

Join us Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena for the annual jersey and equipment sale. It is the first opportunity to purchase 2021 Pacific Division merchandise along with game worn jerseys, sticks, gloves, and other player equipment.

