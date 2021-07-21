Bridgeport Islanders Announce Non-Profit of the Night Program

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce a new initiative aimed at shining a spotlight on local non-profits, while raising money for their organization and enjoying a night out with the Islanders.

"Giving back to the communities in Fairfield and New Haven County where we do business is always a priority," Bridgeport Islanders President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "The past 16 months have been especially tough for non-profit organizations, and we went to lend a hand to groups dedicated to helping those in need in our area."

The Non-Profit of the Night Program is available for any home game during the 2021-22 season. The program is geared towards providing non-profit organizations with the ability to amplify their message to everyone who attends a Bridgeport Islanders home game, while also providing opportunities for fundraising support. Game-night fundraisers include running the 50/50 raffle, hosting the popular "Chuck-A-Puck" promotion, and jersey raffles.

In addition, each participating organization may receive the following fan experiences and benefits depending on one of four packages.

Fan Experiences and Benefits

- Up to 400 tickets to resell to friends, family, and support groups

- One (1) concourse table to share information, provide giveaways, etc.

- Recognition on the video board and in a pre-game email blast

- Free parking

- Post-game group photo on the ice

- One (1) autographed item from an Islanders' player

To reserve a home date for your organization, please contact Samuel Provost at 203-345-4825 or samuel.provost@bridgeportislanders.com.

