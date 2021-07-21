Springfield Thunderbirds to Host Hartford to Open 2021-22 Season
July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Wednesday that they will host the Hartford Wolf Pack in the club's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at the MassMutual Center. It is the first of 38 regular season home games for the Thunderbirds in 2021-22.
The first matchup with the Wolf Pack also marks the second straight season that the Thunderbirds will open their season on home ice. The full 2021-22 AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Friday.
ï»¿Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information or to become a 2021-2022 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
