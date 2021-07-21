Springfield Thunderbirds to Host Hartford to Open 2021-22 Season

July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Wednesday that they will host the Hartford Wolf Pack in the club's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at the MassMutual Center. It is the first of 38 regular season home games for the Thunderbirds in 2021-22.

The first matchup with the Wolf Pack also marks the second straight season that the Thunderbirds will open their season on home ice. The full 2021-22 AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Friday.

ï»¿Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information or to become a 2021-2022 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.