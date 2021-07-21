Amerks 2021-22 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 22 against Syracuse

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Syracuse Crunch in its 2021-22 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22 at The Blue Cross Arena. The 2021-22 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 66th in the American Hockey League and 40th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Friday, July 23.

Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $14 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season, and for the first time being offered, Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

The Amerks new Can't Wait List is still available to sign up for a limited time. The Can't Wait List give fans the opportunity to receive preferred pricing and seating ahead of the 2021-22 season when single-game tickets go on sale. Five winners will be selected at random for the chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Home Opener while one lucky grand prize-winner will receive four complimentary season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season. To sign-up or to learn more about the Amerks' free, no-obligation Can't Wait List, fans can visit www.amerks.com/cantwait.

