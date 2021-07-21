Monsters Drop the Puck on the 2021-22 Season against Syracuse Crunch
July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that Opening Night of the 2021-22 season will be against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters complete 2021-22 regular season schedule will be announced on Friday.
For a limited time, fans can secure the home opener plus a FREE October or November game with the Monsters Home Opener Pack. This exclusive offer starts at only $21 for both games and is ON SALE NOW!
Monsters Hockey Club memberships, which include the lowest prices, best seat locations, added-value benefits and access to the team are also on sale now and start at only $11 per seat per game. Please CLICK HERE for MHC Membership information!
The 2021-22 season will be the Monsters 15th AHL season in Cleveland and the seventh as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. This campaign will also mark the Kalamazoo Wings joining as the ECHL affiliate for Columbus and Cleveland after previously serving as the Blue Jackets' ECHL affiliate from 2014-16.
