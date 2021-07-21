Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Season Opener
July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the 2021-22 season opener schedule. The Wild begin their ninth AHL season in Cedar Park, Tex. on Oct. 16, 2021 against the Texas Stars.
Iowa returns to Des Moines on Oct. 22 for their home opener versus the Rockford IceHogs. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Arena.
The entire 2021-22 AHL schedule is set to be announced on Friday, Jul. 23. Stay tuned to our social media and website for more details.
Season tickets & Suites are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting iowawild.com or calling the Iowa Wild offices at 515-564-8700. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
