Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Season Opener

Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the 2021-22 season opener schedule. The Wild begin their ninth AHL season in Cedar Park, Tex. on Oct. 16, 2021 against the Texas Stars.

Iowa returns to Des Moines on Oct. 22 for their home opener versus the Rockford IceHogs. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Arena.

The entire 2021-22 AHL schedule is set to be announced on Friday, Jul. 23. Stay tuned to our social media and website for more details.

