American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Home Openers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams' home openers for the 2021-22 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Abbotsford

Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Laval

Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Springfield

Charlotte Checkers [FLA/SEA] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Hershey

Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Rockford

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Syracuse

Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. San Jose

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Colorado

Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Charlotte

Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Rockford

Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Belleville

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Hartford

Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Grand Rapids

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Grand Rapids

Ontario Reign [LA] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. San Diego

Providence Bruins [BOS] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Bridgeport

Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids

San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Stockton

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Fri., Oct. 29 vs. Colorado

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford

Stockton Heat [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Tucson

Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Utica

Texas Stars [DAL] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Iowa

Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Manitoba

Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Texas

Utica Comets [NJ] - Sun., Oct. 17 vs. Rochester

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley

The complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Friday, July 23.

