American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Home Openers
July 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams' home openers for the 2021-22 season:
Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Abbotsford
Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Laval
Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Springfield
Charlotte Checkers [FLA/SEA] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Hershey
Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Rockford
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Syracuse
Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. San Jose
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Colorado
Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Charlotte
Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Rockford
Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Belleville
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Hartford
Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Grand Rapids
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Grand Rapids
Ontario Reign [LA] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. San Diego
Providence Bruins [BOS] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Bridgeport
Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids
San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Stockton
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Fri., Oct. 29 vs. Colorado
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford
Stockton Heat [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Tucson
Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Utica
Texas Stars [DAL] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Iowa
Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Manitoba
Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] - Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Texas
Utica Comets [NJ] - Sun., Oct. 17 vs. Rochester
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley
The complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Friday, July 23.
