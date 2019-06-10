Pena powers River Cats to another road series win

June 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





Metairie, La. - The Sacramento River Cats (33-31) will enjoy a day off after going 5-2 on their seven-game road trip, capped off by a 7-2 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes (35-30) on Monday night.

Catcher Francisco Peña crushed two of the team's four home runs on the night, making him the eighth River Cats batter to record a multi-homer game this season. Outfielders Henry Ramos and Chris Shaw also cleared the fence - their ninth and second of the season, respectively.

On the mound, Andrew Suarez made it two consecutive solid outings as left-hander tossed six innings of one-run ball. After pushing his ERA to 7.59 through seven starts, his most recent 11 innings have yielded just two runs allowing him to lower that mark to 6.07.

The River Cats will welcome in the Omaha Storm Chasers for a three-game series beginning on Wednesday. Right-hander Enderson Franco (2-1, 6.32) will kick things off for Sacramento while the Kansas City Royals' affiliate have yet to name a starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Despite being just two games over .500, the River Cats have managed to win six of their eight road series this year, having an overall record of 19-12 away from Raley Field.

- During the top of the ninth inning, there was a 16-minute injury delay as the medical staff attended to River Cats left fielder Anthony Garcia. After being stabilized, he was carted off the field to receive additional medical attention.

