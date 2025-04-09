Pena, Kisting Lift Fort Myers to 5-1 Victory over Tampa

April 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Dameury Pena drove in three runs and Jacob Kisting struck out six batters in a row as the Mighty Mussels earned their first home victory of the 2025 campaign in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Tarpons.

Michael Carpenter, an 11th round pick in the 2024 draft, got the start in his professional debut for Fort Myers (2-3). After back-to-back strikeouts to begin his outing, Carpenter loaded the bases, allowing a double and two walks. He escaped the jam with his third strikeout of the frame, as Tampa (3-2) first baseman Tyler Wilson went down swinging.

For the second consecutive night, the Mussels took an early lead over the Tarpons. Byron Chourio drew a leadoff walk and stole second base, advancing to third on the play on a throwing error by Tampa catcher Engelth Urena. Pena plated Chourio with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Kade Bragg replaced Carpenter in the second inning, and tossed two scoreless frames to hold the lead.

Knuckleballer Devin Kirby took the mound in the fourth and walked the first two batters he faced. One batter later, Marshall Toole singled on the infield to load the bases. Kirby would strike out two consecutive batters, but hit Tarpon designated hitter Edgleen Perez, evening the score 1-1. Kisting replaced Kirby, getting Brian Sanchez to ground out to end the inning.

Fort Myers would respond immediately in the bottom of the fourth, as Yasser Mercedes singled back up the middle to begin the frame. He would then get into scoring position with his second stolen base of the game. After a pair of outs, Jose Rodriguez came through, lacing a single into center field to retake the lead, 2-1.

Kisting remained in the game in the fifth and promptly struck out the side. One inning later, the right-hander again struck out the side, ending his night with six consecutive punchouts.

In the seventh, it was Ivran Romero out of the Mussels bullpen. He walked a batter, but faced the minimum, after Sanchez lined into an inning-ending double play.

Fort Myers would tack on a trio of insurance runs in the home half of the seventh. Angel Del Rosario reached on an error by Tampa third baseman Parks Harber, sparking a rally. Chourio then singled to put two runners aboard for Pena, who bounced a ball back through the middle to drive in a pair, making it 4-1.

Pena advanced to third on a Mercedes double down the left field line, and later scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Romero tossed a scoreless eighth before giving way to Tyler Stasiowski in the ninth. Stasiowski issued a one-out walk, but retired Roderick Arias and Perez to end the contest.

Fort Myers will return to the diamond for game three of the series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., where Jakob Hall (0-0, 12.00) squares off against Tampa lefty Griffin Herring (1-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.