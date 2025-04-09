Walk-Heavy Jays Top Jupiter for Second Straight Win

April 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays took down the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-4 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game two of a six-game series. Dunedin has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

With six walks on Wednesday, the Blue Jays have worked 45 walks in five games this season, which is tops in the Florida State League and 2nd most among all Class-A through Double-A clubs. Over the first five games of the season, Blue Jays starting pitchers have allowed one earned run over 21.2 combined innings (0.42 ERA) with 20 strikeouts and 17 hits.

RHP Colby Holcombe (4 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K) allowed one earned run in four frames in his first start of the season. Holcombe reached 96.5 MPH on his fastball and induced an average exit velocity of 80.7 MPH in his seventh career outing for Dunedin. In seven career appearances (six starts) with the Blue Jays organization, Holcombe has pitched to a 1.89 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 19 innings.

LHP Javen Coleman (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K) threw 2.1 perfect innings in relief to pick up his first professional win. Coleman recorded career single-game highs in strikeouts and innings. Coleman allowed only two balls in play, on which the average exit velocity was 85.3 MPH. He induced seven whiffs on 17 swings for a 41% whiff rate.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-3, 2 R, BB) recorded his second multi-hit game of the season and scored two runs. Through 14 at-bats this season, Toman is batting .286/.500/.429 with four RBI, four runs, four walks, and only one strikeout. Toman has hit safely in four of five games this season and reached base in all five.

DH Edward Duran (1-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB) launched his first homer of the season, a solo blast in the 2nd inning to open the scoring. The solo shot marked Duran's third professional homer and first since July 23, 2023. Duran's homer left the bat at 95.6 MPH. Duran has hits in three of his four games played to open the season.

