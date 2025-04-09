Mets Outlast Flying Tigers 13-8 in 11 Innings

April 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won a marathon contest 13-8 in 11 innings over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. The game clocked in at 3 hours and 59 minutes, which is the longest game for St. Lucie since the return of the pitch clock in 2022.

Jeremy Rodriguez gave the Mets the lead for good with a RBI single in the 11th inning to put the Mets up 8-7. Two batters later Colin Houck pinch hit and ripped a three-run double down the left field line to break the game open and give the Mets an 11-7 lead.

Houck would score from third base on a passed ball. Trace Willhoite capped the inning with a RBI triple that made it 13-7. Willhoite went 4 for 6 with the triple and three RBI.

A.J. Ewing sparked a three-run rally in the eighth inning in which the Mets entered trailing 5-2. He hit a RBI double in the frame and went on to score the tying run. Ewing went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four runs scored. He's batting .500 on the season.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (left hand) started the game on rehab assignment and caught the first five innings as scheduled. He finished 1 for 3 with a single and a strikeout.

Cristofer Gomez was credited with the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) over 2.2 innings. Gomez walked one and struck out six.

Starter Raimon Gomez pitched in his first game since 2023 after coming back from Tommy John surgery. He logged 2.1 innings and gave up one hit and one unearned run. Gomez struck out three and repeatedly hit 99 mph.

Wellington Aracena logged 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out four and was clocked once at 100 mph.

Rodriguez and Vincent Perozo recorded two hits apiece.

The Mets (2-3) and Flying Tigers (2-3) play the third game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

