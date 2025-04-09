Five-Run Second Not Enough in Second-Straight Setback

April 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla - Sammy Stafura drove in two runs, but the Daytona Tortugas failed to build off a five-run second as the Clearwater Threshers erased a three-run deficit to win 8-5 on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater (4-1) struck out 14 Daytona (2-3) batters and also retired 22 of the final 23 Tortugas hitters, while Daytona's pitching was hampered by ten walks and a pair of home runs.

In the first inning, Clearwater took an early lead. Daytona starter Cole Schoenwetter walked the first two batters, though Tortuga catcher Diego Omana cut down one of them stealing. However, Eduardo Tait followed with a 399-foot blast to right for a two-run home run, putting the Threshers in front 2-0.

That lead did not last long, though. In the second, the first two Tortugas walked ahead of Carter Graham, who ripped a single to left-center to drive in the first run of the game. After a bunt that Clearwater failed to turn into an out loaded the bases, Diego Omana rolled a single to right that tied the game. Bernard Moon then grounded out, bringing in a third run. With two outs, Stafura rolled a base hit up the middle, scoring two more as Daytona took a 5-2 lead.

Schoenwetter ran into trouble by walking the first two batters once more in the second. However, he induced a double play and escaped the second with no damage. The right-hander then threw a 1-2-3 third with a pair of strikeouts.

In the fourth, Schoenwetter allowed a leadoff walk, then was lifted with one out for Ovis Portes, who started his night with a strikeout, but then walked two batters to load the bases. A passed ball then brought in a run, then was compounded with a throwing error on the play to bring in a second run, closing the gap to 5-4.

Daytona next threatened in the sixth, when Carlos Sanchez ripped a one-out triple to center, the first three-bagger by a Tortuga this season. However, the next two hitters struck out and he was left at third. He would be the final baserunner of the night for Daytona.

Portes threw a 1-2-3 fifth and looked in line for a clean sixth after retiring the first two hitters. However, the next two hitters walked and Raider Tello lined a base hit to left, tying the game at five apiece.

An inning later, Logan Van Treeck entered, but Clearwater's offense continued to attack. With one out, Weston Wilson walked, then Tait ripped a double into the right-field corner to score Wilson, putting Clearwater in front. Three batters later, Kodey Shojinaga lined an RBI single to right, scoring a second run to push the Treshers lead to 7-5.

Clearwater added one more in the bottom of the eighth, as Tello led off the frame by lifting a solo homer onto the berm in right field, extending the lead to 8-5, which wound up as the final as Daytona could not muster a threat in the late innings.

Daytona will play game three of a six-game series on the road against the Clearwater Threshers Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP David Lorduy (0-1, 9.00) gets the ball for Daytona while Clearwater will start Philadelphia Phillies All-Star LHP Ranger Suarez in a rehab appearance. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

