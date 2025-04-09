Record-Setting 22 Walks Lift Dunedin over Jupiter in Wild Win

JUPITER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 19-5 in a record setting walk fest on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game one of a six-game series.

The Blue Jays worked 22 walks, the most in a Florida State League game, and the most in a full-season Minor League Baseball game in MLB stat portal history. In total, Dunedin was granted 25 free trips to first base on 22 walks and three hit by pitches. JR Freethy and Sam Shaw both walked four times in the contest, which marks the most in a game by any Blue Jay since Riley Tirotta on 4/19/24 vs. CLR. All nine players in Dunedin's order worked a walk, while five walked multiple times and three batters walked at least three times.

Over the first four games of the season, Blue Jays starting pitchers have not allowed an earned run over 17.2 combined innings with 16 strikeouts.

RHP Trey Yesavage (3.2 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 6 BB, 4 K) threw 3.2 innings without allowing an earned run and struck out four in his professional debut. The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect reached 95.2 MPH on the mound and induced nine whiffs for a 41% whiff rate. All four of Yesavage's strikeouts came over an eight-batter span.

RHP Gage Stanifer (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 6 K) hurled four shutout frames in relief with six strikeouts and one hit yielded. Stanifer averaged 95.5 MPH on his fastball and topped out at 97.4 MPH on the mound. He induced 11 swings and misses.

DH Yeuni Munoz (2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB, HBP) rocketed a two-run double in the 2nd inning and launched a solo homer in the 9th as part of a five RBI performance. Munoz's homer left the bat at 102 MPH and traveled 382 ft. His five RBI and two walks both mark single-game career highs. Munoz's six total bases in the contest are the most by a Dunedin player in any game this season and are tied for second most by any Florida State League player in a game this season. Munoz's 1.402 OPS through four games this season leads the Florida State League.

CF Braden Barry (2-for-4, 3 R, 2 BB) registered his first multi-hit contest of the season. Barry's 4th inning single left his bat at 107.2 MPH, a new career-high recorded exit velocity.

3B Tucker Toman (1-for-4, 4 RBI, R, 3B) roped a bases clearing three-run triple in the 3rd inning. Toman matched his career-high with four RBI in the contest. Over the first four games of the season, Tucker has a .500 on-base percentage with four walks to only one strikeout.

