Tait, Tello Provide Late Punch in Threshers' Third-Straight Win

April 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Eduardo Tait and Raider Tello each hit their first homers of the season as the Clearwater Threshers (4-1) took down the Daytona Tortugas (2-3) with an 8-5 win on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to secure at least a series split when Daytona returns on Thursday evening.

The Threshers started the scoring early, after Weston Wilson drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first. With a 3-1 count on him, Tait launched a two-run home run to right field of Daytona starter Cole Schoenwetter to give the Threshers an early lead. But for the second night in a row, the Tortugas scored five runs in the second inning to take the lead 5-2.

A leadoff walk and a Joel Dragoo fielder's choice began the fourth inning for Clearwater. With two outs, Kehden Hettiger and Tello drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. With Nolan Beltran hitting, Tortuga reliever Ovis Portes threw a fastball that his catcher couldn't grab, allowing Dragoo to score from third on the passed ball. Catcher Diego Omaña's throw back to the pitcher, who came to cover home plate, missed Portes' glove, and Hettiger scampered home from third to cut the deficit to one run.

Another two-out rally began when Kodey Shojinaga and Hettiger drew back-to-back walks in the sixth inning. In a two-strike count, Tello lined a 2-2 pitch to left field, plating Shojinaga from second and tying the game at five.

Wilson led off the seventh inning with a one-out walk and scored the go-ahead run on a hit-and-run double by Tait. After Aroon Escobar's single moved Tait to third and a fielder's choice got him out, Shojinaga ripped an opposite-fields single to left, scoring Escobar from second and doubling the Threshers' lead.

Clearwater added some insurance in the eighth, as Tello led off the frame with a solo home run off Daytona reliever Dalvin Rosario. The Threshers needed just six pitches to close out the ninth, finishing with their third-straight win, an 8-5 defeat of Daytona.

Luke Gabrysh allowed five runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of a no-decision. Jose Peña struck out six batters without allowing a baserunner in 3.0 scoreless and hitless frames. Eli Trop retired the only batter he faced in the fifth. Jake Eddington (1-0) took the win with one hit and five strikeouts over 3.0 innings. Titan Hayes picked up the save, retiring all three batters he faced and ending with a strikeout in the ninth.

Hayes is the first FSL pitcher to record multiple saves in 2025...Tello's homer was the first of his professional career...Tait now has two game-winning hits this season and two multi-RBI games...Wilson scored both times he reached base in his second rehab outing in Clearwater...Shojinaga has recorded a hit in all four games he has played...Tait has reached in all five games for the Threshers...The Threshers return home on Thursday, April 10, to continue their first home series of the 2025 season against the Daytona Tortugas...First pitch on Thursday night will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets for the upcoming series at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.