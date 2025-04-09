Late-Inning Life Surges Marauders Past Cardinals

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders notched a season-high 14 hits and scored nine unanswered runs in their 12-6 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals Wednesday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Their hit total matched their season high from 2024 (7/3 vs Fort Myers) and helped lead the Marauders to their first win at home in 2025.

After both sides exchanged scoreless innings in the first and second, Palm Beach led off with a single, and two consecutive walks.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Won-Bin Cho drew the Cardinals' third consecutive free pass to force home a run and make it 1-0 Palm Beach.

Two hitters later, and the bases still loaded, Josh Kross grounded out to first, forcing another run in to double their lead. With runners on second and third, Christian Martin lined a single to right to bring home two more and make it 4-0.

After the Cardinals tacked on a fifth run in the top of the fourth, Bradenton began to chip away in the bottom half of the inning. With one out, Yordany De Los Santos reached on an error and Eddy Rodriguez singled to place runners at first and second.

The next hitter was Braylon Bishop, who lined a single to center to bring home De Los Santos and make it 5-1.

After Bishop advanced to second on the throw, Derek Berg rolled a grounder to short to score Rodriguez and cut the deficit to 5-2.

With Bishop at third, Cardinals starter Brandt Thompson committed a two-out balk to bring home Bradenton's third run of the inning, making it 5-3.

The Cardinals added another run back in the top of the fifth when Luis Pino singled in Josh Kross to make it 6-3.

Still down by three in the bottom of the sixth, Bishop led off with a double to center. Berg followed by sending a line drive to right that evaded the diving attempt of Palm Beach right fielder Jose Cordoba. As Bishop scored, Berg raced into third with an RBI triple that made it 6-4.

The next hitter Andrew Patrick then sent a sacrifice fly to left that scored Berg to bring the Marauders within one run.

Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Konnor Griffin was hit by a pitch and stole second with nobody out.

Jhonny Severino batted next and sent a wind-aided double to center to place runners at second and third.

Axiel Plaz then sent a sharp grounder to center to score both runs and give the Marauders a 7-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carlos Caro stepped up to the plate with a runner on third and two away. On the first pitch, he lofted a double down the left-field line to push the lead to two runs.

After Griffin walked, Severino barreled a double off the wall to score two more and extend the advantage to 10-6. After Plaz and Rodriguez singled in runs, Bradenton capped scoring at 12-6.

The back-end of the Marauders bullpen was stout as Jose Garces, Noah Takacs and Hunter Furtado combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with eight punchouts.

With the win, the Marauders snapped their three-game losing streak and moved to 2-3 while the Cardinals fell to 3-2. The two will return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game three of the series at 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

