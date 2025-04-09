Jupiter Falls to Dunedin 7-4 on Wednesday Night

April 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - In a back and forth ballgame, the Jupiter Hammerheads (2-3) fell behind late and could not catch up to the Dunedin Blue Jays (3-2) in a 7-4 defeat on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Eliazar Dishmey made his season debut starting on the mound for the Hammerheads against Colby Holcombe for the Blue Jays. Dunedin got the scoring started in the top of the second inning with a one-out, solo home run by Edward Duran. However, the Hammerheads answered back in the bottom of the frame as Victor Ortega drove in Abrahan Ramirez on an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1 after two innings.

The Hammerheads took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Andrew Salas hit an infield single and advanced to third base on a throwing error from Holcombe. Ramirez drove in Salas on an infield single of his own as the score favored Jupiter 2-1.

Dishmey finished his first start of the season with four innings pitched and allowed just the one run on three hits and struck out five batters in a no-decision.

Fresh off a call-up from the FCL-Marlins, Natanael Polanco came out of the Jupiter bullpen in the top of the fifth inning. With one out and a runner at first base, Bryce Arnold hit an RBI triple to tie the game. The next batter Jaden Rudd hit a soft ground ball to second base for an RBI fielder's choice with Arnold safe at home as Dunedin took the lead back at 3-2.

The pendulum swung in Jupiter's favor in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two runners on base, Ramirez drove home both runners with a two-RBI double scoring Salas and Dillon Head which put the Hammerheads back on top at 4-3.

However, in the top of the seventh inning, the walks came back to bite the Sharks as four runs came across the plate for Dunedin with 10 men coming to the plate to take a 7-4 lead which ended up being the final score.

For Jupiter, Ramirez led the offense after he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Salas also went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

On the mound, Michael Perez, who was called up from the FCL-Marlins along with Polanco, finished his Jupiter debut with 2 1/3 shutout frames and allowed one hit and one walk and tallied four strikeouts.

The Hammerheads look to get back in the win column in game three of this six-game series against the Blue Jays with the game on Thursday, April 10th at 6:30 p.m.

