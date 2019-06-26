Pelicans Out-Slug Dash to Earn Series Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans exploded for seven runs on 12 hits and they out-slugged the Winston-Salem Dash 7-6 to earn the win in the series finale from BB&T Ballpark.

The Pelicans (2-5, 23-51) jumped in front of the Winston-Salem Dash (2-5, 40-31) before fans even had a chance to get settled into their seats in game three. Zach Davis led off the top of the first with a single and after he advanced to third on a throwing error from Konnor Pilkington (L, 1-3), he scored on an RBI single from Jimmy Herron that gave the Birds a 1-0 lead.

Herron added to the Birds lead in his second at bat of the night when he laced another RBI single that made it 2-0 Pelicans in the top of the third. Miguel Amaya was next in line and he doubled to left center and Herron scored on the play to extend the lead to 3-0.

Winston-Salem joined the hit parade in the bottom of the third inning as they posted a three run inning to tie the ballgame. Yeyson Yrizarri drove in the Dash's first run of the night on a double to left field and after a walk to Tyler Frost, Steele Walker drove in a pair on a two-out, two-run double that evened the score at three.

The Dash doubled up their score in the fourth with another trio of runs. After Zach Remillard struck out to open the inning, the Dash recorded five-straight hits off of Ryan Kellogg . Craig Dedelow and Carlos Perez started off the rally with a pair of singles, before Tate Blackman gave the Dash the lead with an RBI double that made it 4-3 Winston-Salem.

The home team added another when Yrizarri drove in his second run of the game and the Dash led 5-3. Frost then notched the fifth hit of the inning for the Dash and plated another run to extend the Dash lead to 6-3.

Myrtle Beach retook the lead in the sixth. After Luke Reynolds scored on a Dash throwing error, Tyler Payne blasted a three-run bomb to left to put the Birds back on top, 7-6.

That was the final time that either team would reach the scoreboard in the ballgame as the Pelicans' bullpen locked it down with five shutout innings to lock up the win for the Birds.

Enrique De Los Rios (W, 1-0) fired three innings of scoreless baseball in his Pelicans' debut to earn his first-career High-A win and Garrett Kelly notched save with two, scoreless frames to end the ballgame.

By taking the final game of the series, the Pelicans won their first series in the second half of the year. The Birds will open a four-game series with Fayetteville on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. as they continue a seven-game road trip. RHP Erich Uelmen (1-2, 4.28) will take the hill for the Birds in the series opener, while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Brett Conine (3-1, 1.44).

