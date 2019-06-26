Plenty on Tap for Fourth of July Holiday

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys begin a seven-game homestand on Thursday night that will conclude on July 3 with Stars and Stripes Night. Highlights include three fireworks shows, Keyote's Birthday and a hat auction. For tickets, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The homestand begins on Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilmington Blue Rocks come to Frederick. Things kick off with Pride Night, as the Keys work to #StrikeOutHate in conjunction with the Frederick Center and GLSEN as members of the LGBTQ community are invited out to the ballpark.

Friday's game also kicks off at 7:00 p.m and is Keyote's character-palooza birthday. Gates open at 6 p.m., while for $15 fans can purchase an exclusive meet-and-greet package with Keyote's friends presented by Maryland EXCELS. Friends of Keyote scheduled to be in attendance include Minion and My Little Pony. A ticket to the game, hot dog, chips and a drink is included as well and fans can book their spot by calling 301-815-9900.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday also can pick up a Trey Mancini t-shirt presented by Hillside Turkey Farms, while fireworks follow the game sponsored by American Disposal Systems.

Saturday, June 29 is Margaritaville Night with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Keys will pay homage to Jimmy Buffett and all the Parrotheads out there with music and special giveaways throughout the night from Margaritaville. Steel Pan Jam will play a show from 5-6 p.m. on the front pad, while gates open at 2:30 for a pre-game Montgomery Fire vs Frederick Fire softball game. Fireworks follow the Keys and Blue Rocks game.

The Keys and Blue Rocks conclude their series at 1 p.m. on Sunday with Sunday Funday presented by Dogtopia of Frederick. Fans can enjoy a catch on the outfield from 1-1:30 and pick up autographs from two Keys players on the concourse. After the game, a postgame Candy Drop is scheduled courtesy of Advanced Helicopter Concepts.

On Monday, the Lynchburg Hillcats come to town for three games, with all three games beginning at 7 p.m. Kids Eat Free on Monday, presented by Key 103 & Buffalo Wild Wings, with kids 12 and under receiving a voucher for a FREE hot dog, chips and drink. Tuesday is Guaranteed Win Night presented by WFRE & WFMD.

Things conclude on Wednesday, July 3 with Stars and Stripes Night with a patriotic hat auction. Proceeds raised benefit the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes. After the game, fireworks light up the night's sky thanks to Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps.

For more information about Keys promotions and tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

