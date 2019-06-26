Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 26 at Winston-Salem

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude their series against the Winston-Salem Dash (a Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. This evening, LHP Ryan Kellogg (1-5, 3.95 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 5.28 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS POWER ENDS SKID AGAINST DASH

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans bashed a pair of homers on their way to a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday from BB&T Ballpark. After Steele Walker crushed a three-run homer in the first inning, Paul Richan (7-3) settled down to retire the next 13 he faced. Luke Reynolds hammered a two-run shot in the fourth and Cam Balego hit a two-run, go-ahead shot in the sixth inning. Manny Rondon threw two scoreless innings and Ben Hecht locked down his fourth save of the season by recording the last six outs. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Pelicans.

CAN'T SPELL WIN WITHOUT PELICANS

The Birds snapped a tough six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win on Tuesday. It was just the Pelicans' second win in their last 17 games and their third win in the month of June. With a win on Wednesday, the Pelicans can secure their first series victory since they took three-of-four from the Dash on May 13-16.

WE'LL HAVE TO CHECK PELIGRAPHS

Over their last 15 games, in which they are 2-13, the Pelicans are just hitting .184 (88-for-478)/.267/.262 with 20 extra base hits while averaging 2.5 runs per game. The Pelicans have not scored more than four runs since 6/3 (15 games) and they have only done so only four times in the last 21 games (since 5/26). On the mound, the Pelicans have a 4.23 ERA in those games.

THERE'S ALWAYS A BIGGER SHARK

During this tough stretch for the Birds, they have struggled to drive in runs with runners in scoring position. Over their last 14 games, Myrtle Beach is just hitting .208 (20-for-96). With RISP on the season, the Birds are just hitting .233 and .202 with RISP and two outs.

COOL

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit seven home runs in their last seven games. Tyler Payne hit a two-run shot last Sunday to break the span while Cam Balego hit a two-run homer on Thursday, Aramis Ademan blasted a three-run bomb on Friday and Luke Reynolds chipped in with a two-run home run on Saturday. Balego bashed another home run on Sunday. On Tuesday, both Balego and Reynolds slammed two-run homers. Balego now has eight long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Kevonte Mitchell's nine.

NO TRAPPING THIS QUICK BUG

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. Davis leads the league with 25 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 51 games, he is averaging 0.49 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. A staple in the leadoff spot for the Pelicans, Davis has made 38 starts in the top spot in the order. He came off the bench on Tuesday to play defense in the ninth inning. Twenty of his 25 stolen bases have come when he is hitting leadoff. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 87 bases in 234 games.

IT WILL BE WORTH THE WAIT

As a whole, the Pelicans have struggled with the bases loaded both offensively and on the hill. This season, opponents have a 1.266 OPS with three doubles, two triples and four grand slams while the Pelicans on at the plate have a .487 OPS with the bases loaded with just four doubles and no triples or home runs. In 55 at-bats, opponents have scored 74 bases-loaded runs and the Pelicans have only scored 39 runs in 59 bases-loaded at-bats. On Saturday, the Woodpeckers scored three runs with the bases loaded. Grant Fennell leads the Birds with eight RBIs in those situations.

SO, WE HAD A 50-MINUTE RAIN DELAY...

The Pelicans have had some bad luck with the weather in June. After having just three games affected by rain in the first two months of the season, Sunday's 50-minute delay marked the seventh game in June that had been delayed or cancelled due to rain. The Pelicans set a franchise record in recorded franchise history (back to 2005) for most games cancelled in a month with three. It also ties the franchise record, during that span, for most cancelled games in a season. Last year, the Pelicans had 20 games affected by weather.

PELICAN POINTS

Ben Hecht locked down his fourth save of the season and ultimately has the saves lead for the Pelicans. There is a tie for between Jesus Camargo and Brian Glowicki for the second place spot with two saves...The Birds' seven-day road trip continues next with a key four-game series in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers...Former Pelican Adbert Alzolay made his first start for the Cubs against longtime rival Atlanta. He went four innings, doing enough to keep them in it, only allowing one run. They don't have more than a one-game lead on Milwaukee by the last week of June...Javier Assad, like his beloved Grandma, grew up a huge Dodgers fan.

