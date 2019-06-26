June 26 Transactions and Game Information

June 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ INF Josh Altman transferred to Down East from Double-A Frisco. He will wear number 2.

+ OF Franklin Rollin reinstated from 7-day IL and transferred to Down East from Triple-A Nashville. He will wear number 3.

- INF Ryan Dorow promoted from Down East to Double-A Frisco

- INF Yonny Hernandez promoted from Down East to Double-A Frisco

Today the Woodies will go for the three-game sweep when they send lefty John King (1-0, 1.22) to the mound to face off with fellow lefty Aaron Ashby (1-0, 0.00) for Carolina. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and the pregame show will be on the air at 10:50 a.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Eubanks fired six scoreless innings to earn his sixth win of the year, while Curtis Terry and Yohel Pozo each went deep for the Wood Ducks offensively who were able to sustain a four-run eighth inning from the Mudcats to win 6-4. Diosbel Arias doubled home a pair of runs in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 24 straight, while Jefferson Medina secured the four-out save, his second.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 53-23 (.697) record is the second best in all of Minor League baseball, as is their +107 run differential, while their 30 road wins are the most in MiLB.

MERRY CLINCHMAS: The Wood Ducks will be heading to the Carolina League playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Wood Ducks won a share of the Mills Cup in 2017 when they claimed the second half crown with a record of 38-32.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games, becoming the fourth Wood Duck this year to tally a streak of 15 or more. Over that stretch Arias is batting .333 with an OBP of .481, including 21 walks. His streak is the longest active in the Carolina League. Ryan Dorow is now also riding an on-base streak of 18 straight, batting just .231 but boasting an OBP of .390 over that span. His streak is the second longest active.

WALK THIS WAY: The Wood Ducks have been increasingly patient at the plate as the year has worn on. They walked 89 times in 26 games in the month of April and 94 times in 29 games in May. However, in the moth of June the Woodies have walked 98 times in just 21 games, including a season high nine walks worked on Sunday against Salem.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 49-19 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 51 of their 76 game this season, going 42-9 (.824). Down East has scored first in 21 of their last 26 games.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all seven save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia has not allowed a run over his last 18 innings, striking out 15, while allowing just 12 basecrunners over that stretch. He now boasts a 0.38 ERA to go along with a WHIP of 0.89.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 209-155 .574

2. TEXAS RANGERS 207-154 .573

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 200-159 .557

EXTRA-EXTRA: The Wood Ducks improved to 7-1 in extra-inning games with their victory over Myrtle Beach on Sunday. This year in extra frames the Wood Ducks have scored the inherited runner 9 out of 10 times, while holding opponents to just 4-for-10.

LAY IT DOWN: The Wood Ducks have produced 30 bunt hits through the first 76 games of the season. Hasuan Viera tallied his first against the Red Sox, Saturday, while Yonny Hernandez leads the way with 11 bunt hits.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Joe Palumbo made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, June 8, going four innings, and giving up four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Peter Fairbanks was also called up by the club, June 8, and made his debut June 9, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three in relief. They are the fifth and sixth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League debut, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

HI, NICE TO MEET YOU: Between promotions and injuries there has been a lot of turnover in the Wood Ducks roster this season. When Collin Wiles took the mound for the Woodies on Monday night he became the 41st different player to suit up for Down East this year.

Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2019

