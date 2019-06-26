Mudcats Swept as Wood Ducks Take Series Finale 5-3

June 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - Pat McInerney went 2-for-3 with a run scoring single and two walks and Payton Henry had a run scoring double in the ninth, but the Wood Ducks held off another late Carolina rally while defeating the Mudcats 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium. The loss was Carolina's third straight and clinched a sweep for the visiting Wood Ducks in Zebulon.

The Mudcats (3-4, 42-34) originally led 2-0 after getting two unearned runs across in the third, but the Wood Ducks (4-3, 54-23) answered back with one in the fifth before taking the lead with four runs in the sixth. Down East went up 5-2 after their four run sixth and went on to hold for a 5-3 victory after Carolina loaded the bases while rallying for one more run in the ninth.

Left-hander John King started for the victorious Wood Ducks and ended up earning the victory after allowing two unearned runs on five hits over five innings pitched. King (W, 2-0, 1.07) also totaled six strikeouts and walked one while leading Down East to the sweep clinching victory.

Carolina's two run third began with Rob Henry reaching on an error and scoring a few batters later on a bases loaded infield single by Eddie Silva. McInerney then followed with a run scoring single to left as the Mudcats took a 2-0 lead.

The 2-0 Carolina lead was later cut to 2-1 in the fifth and disappeared altogether in the sixth after starter Aaron Ashby allowed four Down East runs in his final inning pitched. Ashby (L, 1-1, 1.80) began his third outing with the Mudcats with four scoreless frames, but went on to allow one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth before leaving the game. He left with two outs in the sixth and with two men on base, but reliever Michael Petersen went on to allow both to score on a run scoring hit to Yanio Perez.

In all, Ashby allowed five runs on five hits over five and 2/3 innings. He also walked three, struck out five and reached 96 pitches in his outing. He had pitched through three scoreless frames with just a bunt hit allowed before allowing an unearned run in the fifth. That lone unearned run in the fifth cut Carolina's lead down to 2-1 and came across with help of a passed ball charged to Henry and a RBI groundout hit into by Tyler Depreta-Johnson.

Down East then took the lead in the sixth after Diosbel Arias, Josh Altmann, Yohel Pozo and Curtis Terry all reached on consecutive hits against Ashby. Pozo's hit was a two-run single to right-center and Terry's put runners at second and third with just one out in the frame. The left-handed throwing Ashby then went on to strikeout the left-handed batting JP Martinez, but was then pulled from the game. Petersen entered and allowed a two-run single to center to Perez.

Perez was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Pozo went 1-for-4 with two RBI, Terry was 2-for-4 with a doubles and Arias went 2-for-5 with a run for the Wood Ducks in the victory.

Carolina was down 5-2 after the sixth, but would eventually flirt with a comeback bid after loading the bases in the eighth and ninth innings. Reliever Joe Kuzia walked the bases loaded in the eighth after inheriting two from fellow reliever Michael Matuella, but ended up getting out of the inning without allowing a run. Kuzia (S, 8) bases load up again in the ninth, but he pitched around a RBI double from Henry while getting McInerney to hit into a double play to end the game.

Kuzia pitched the final two innings for the Wood Ducks and allowed a run on three hits. He also walked one and struck out three while earning the save. Matuella walked two and failed to record an out in eighth before leaving the game. Reliever Francisco Villegas also appeared in the game as he pitched through two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks following King's start.

Justin Topa and Rodrigo Benoit finished the game out of the Carolina bullpen for the Mudcats. Topa struck out one and allowed one hit in the eighth. Benoit worked the ninth and finished with a walk and a strikeout.

The Mudcats went 4-for-11 in the game with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base. They also managed to strand five men on base over the final two innings of Wednesday's series finale loss. The Wood Ducks ended up winning all three games in the series, thus handing the Mudcats their first sweep at home this season.

Carolina fell to 0-3 in their current seven game home stand with Wednesday's loss. The home stand, however, will continue on Thursday night with game one of a four game series versus the Potomac Nationals at Five County Stadium. Thursday's game is a "Barks and Brews" night featuring Bark in the Park presented by Dirty Dogs Spa and Micro Brews Night presented by Tryon Family Dentistry.

The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video on MiLB.tv via Minor League Baseball's subscription service.

Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.